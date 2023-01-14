Kevin McCarthy elected House speaker (video screenshot) In his first press conference Thursday as the newly elected Speaker of the House, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Ca., said he is preparing to release the full 14,000 of Jan. 6 Capitol Police surveillance video that was withheld from the public by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats.
“I think the American public should actually see all what happened instead of a report that’s written [from] a political basis,” McCarthy said, referring to the final report issued by the Democrat-run Jan. 6 committee.
McCarthy slammed Pelosi’s “politicization” of the congressional investigation, particularly her decision not to allow the then-minority Republican leaders to “pick and choose” whom they wanted to sit on the J6 committee. The American people deserve to know the truth about what happened on Jan. 6th. We have demanded to see all the footage. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 14, 2023 Conservatives in Congress and across the country applauded McCarthy for his decision to release the squelched video, which is expected to show a far more complex picture of the chaotic events of Jan. 6, 2021 than the Democrats’ and Never Trumpers’ simplistic “insurrection” narrative.
“Bravo, Speaker McCarthy!” said Rep. Matt Gaetz […]
Read the whole story at www.wnd.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.