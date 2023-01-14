Kevin McCarthy elected House speaker (video screenshot) In his first press conference Thursday as the newly elected Speaker of the House, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Ca., said he is preparing to release the full 14,000 of Jan. 6 Capitol Police surveillance video that was withheld from the public by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats.

“I think the American public should actually see all what happened instead of a report that’s written [from] a political basis,” McCarthy said, referring to the final report issued by the Democrat-run Jan. 6 committee.

McCarthy slammed Pelosi’s “politicization” of the congressional investigation, particularly her decision not to allow the then-minority Republican leaders to “pick and choose” whom they wanted to sit on the J6 committee. The American people deserve to know the truth about what happened on Jan. 6th. We have demanded to see all the footage. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 14, 2023 Conservatives in Congress and across the country applauded McCarthy for his decision to release the squelched video, which is expected to show a far more complex picture of the chaotic events of Jan. 6, 2021 than the Democrats’ and Never Trumpers’ simplistic “insurrection” narrative.

“Bravo, Speaker McCarthy!” said Rep. Matt Gaetz […]