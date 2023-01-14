Soldier says she developed disease that requires her to take blood thinners, forcing her out of the armed services. Image Credit: Twitter screenshot A female US Army soldier says she’s being forced out of the armed services due to a side effect caused by the military’s mandatory Covid jab.
In a video circulating on social media, the female soldier admits, “I got two doses.” Female soldier got the vaccine so she didn’t get kicked out of the army-
She ended up being discharged because her health is failing.
Due to the vaccine, she now has to be on blood thinners for the rest of her life. #Diedsuddenly pic.twitter.com/4njsdgRh7X “I have been diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder… that will require me to be on blood thinners for the rest of my life, therefore not making me eligible to continue serving,” says the US Army enlistee identified as “Kyle” on her name badge.
Not much else is known about the female soldier, who appears to be using a face filter in her social media post in possible efforts to mask her identity.The woman’s story comes as the Pentagon earlier this week rescinded its Covid-19 vaccine mandate for the armed forces. If you […]
Read the whole story at www.infowars.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.