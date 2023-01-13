Trump supporters clash with police and security forces at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. (Brent Stirton/Getty Images) Provocateurs infiltrated the crowd that marched to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) official testified during a criminal trial in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. on Jan. 11.
“Isn’t it true that you had a lot of people, a large quantity of people walking down two streets that dead-ended at the Capitol?” Bradford Geyer, one of the lawyers representing defendant Richard Barnett, asked Capt. Carneysha Mendoza, the official.
“Yes, sir,” she said.
“Okay. And would it be fair to say that at least at some of the leading edges of that crowd, they contained bad people or provocateurs; is that fair?” Geyer asked.
“It’s fair,” Mendoza said.
She agreed with Geyer that the people were dangerous, violent, and highly trained.“Highly trained, violent people who work and coordinate together?” Geyer asked.“Yes,” Mendoza said.“Highly trained violent people who work and coordinate to remove barriers, overwhelm police, and attack police?” Geyer asked.“Are you talking about did they do that during the event?” Mendoza wondered.“Yes,” Geyer said.“They did,” Mendoza said. Richard Barnett, a supporter of then-U.S. President Donald Trump sits […]
