Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is welcoming people to submit anonymous complaints to his office if they believe a pro-life advocate has harassed or deceived them.
Live Action News reported about the new “reproductive rights complaint form” that the attorney general’s office published on its website this month.
The form is problematic for many reasons, primarily because it appears to be a political intimidation tactic to target peaceful pro-life advocates who believe unborn babies deserve a right to life.
The government form specifically mentions “crisis pregnancy centers” and links them to “deception, harassment, or misconduct.” Additionally, it says “being denied an abortion” is enough of a reason to file a complaint. Notably absent are suggested complaints about abortion facilities deceiving patients.
On the form, the attorney general’s office also encourages people to complain if a health care insurer or pharmacy refuses to pay for or provide an abortion – raising questions about religious freedom and conscience protections.
Additionally, the form asks for the alleged violator’s name, phone number and address, and states that the information will become public record. This is another avenue by which abortion activists potentially could intimidate pro-lifers: making a false report with the pro-lifer’s private information knowing it […]
Read the whole story at www.lifenews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.