Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is welcoming people to submit anonymous complaints to his office if they believe a pro-life advocate has harassed or deceived them.

Live Action News reported about the new “reproductive rights complaint form” that the attorney general’s office published on its website this month.

The form is problematic for many reasons, primarily because it appears to be a political intimidation tactic to target peaceful pro-life advocates who believe unborn babies deserve a right to life.

The government form specifically mentions “crisis pregnancy centers” and links them to “deception, harassment, or misconduct.” Additionally, it says “being denied an abortion” is enough of a reason to file a complaint. Notably absent are suggested complaints about abortion facilities deceiving patients.

On the form, the attorney general’s office also encourages people to complain if a health care insurer or pharmacy refuses to pay for or provide an abortion – raising questions about religious freedom and conscience protections.

Additionally, the form asks for the alleged violator’s name, phone number and address, and states that the information will become public record. This is another avenue by which abortion activists potentially could intimidate pro-lifers: making a false report with the pro-lifer’s private information knowing it […]