American voters are concerned about the country’s national debt, which has ballooned over the past decade, with many expressing worries about the $1.7 trillion spending bill that President Joe Biden signed into law last month, according to a recent survey by Rasmussen Reports.

When asked how worried they were about the U.S. national debt, which currently stands at $31 trillion, 76 percent of respondents said they’re concerned about the situation, with 53 percent claiming to be “very concerned.” Only 21 percent weren’t concerned about the debt size.

Politically, 87 percent of Republicans, 73 percent of unaffiliated voters, and 67 percent of Democrats were somewhat concerned about the issue. A total of 69 percent of Republicans, 53 percent of unaffiliated voters, and 38 percent of Democrats admitted to being “very concerned” about the debt.

When asked about the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, only 45 percent said they “somewhat approve” of the legislation. Among Democrats, 73 percent approve of the bill. However, almost 46 percent of Democrats also agreed that the bill is a “monstrosity” and “disaster for our country,” while only 32 percent “strongly” agreed with it.

Overall, 61 percent of total respondents either somewhat or strongly agreed with this stance. The survey was conducted among 1,000 likely U.S. voters between Jan. 2 and Jan. 4.

On Dec. 31, 2021, the federal debt was $29.62 trillion. It rose to $31.42 trillion by Dec. 30, 2022, which is an increase of $1.8 trillion in a year.

Ballooning Debt Level

The U.S. national debt crossed $30 trillion in January 2022 and $31 trillion in October 2022. A decade back, the national debt was only $16 trillion, roughly half of what it is today. And in 2000, the debt stood at $5.7 trillion.

At $31 trillion, the current national debt is 121 percent of the U.S. gross domestic product (GPD). The national debt has never been this high in American history, either as a proportion of GDP or nominally.

According to a Dec. 19, 2022, report by Penn Wharton Budget Model, the national debt is projected to rise to 225 percent of GDP by 2050 and keep increasing thereafter.

“Current U.S. fiscal policy is in permanent imbalance as current debt plus projected future spending outstrips future tax revenue,” the report reads.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

“Achieving fiscal balance would require the federal government to permanently increase tax revenues by over 40 percent or reduce expenditures by 30 percent or some combination of both.”

The report cites “total skill-adjusted adjusted labor input” as a “key productivity measure” that’s critical to government finances. This metric is predicted to fall by more than 50 percent in the next three decades.

The total skill-adjusted adjusted labor input measures three types of important workforce data: changes in population size, labor force participation, and relative wages.

Debt Consequences

The massive $31 trillion debt can result in serious negative consequences for the U.S. economy. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Brian Riedl, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, said that U.S. debt is going to exceed even Japan’s debt, which is the “largest debt as a share of the economy in the entire industrialized world.”

If the debt levels go out of control, the United States could end up being unable to meet its debt obligations. This can spook investors, cause interest rates to rise, push up inflation, and trigger a recession or depression.

To prevent a default, the government might even consider raising taxes sharply or cutting back on spending significantly. If the administration resorts to money-printing, this also adds to the risk of inflation.

“The real danger is if they wait 10 or 15 years, seeing the debt really grow to an uncontrollable level, and then have to do drastic and brutal tax increases and spending cuts that will cause a lot more pain,” Riedl said. “If they do it now and do it right, I think that the economic pain can be minimized.”

Article cross-posted from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train. I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others. The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether. We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities. Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 Our network is currently comprised of six sites: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Freedom First Network

Based Underground

Uncanceled News

Our Gold Guy We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner. Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth. While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors: MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse. We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell). Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn