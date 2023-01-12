Joe Biden’s illegal storage of classified documents in multiple venues has the media world spinning feverishly. While most in leftist corporate media are busy trying to pretend there’s nothing wrong with it after lambasting President Trump for doing far, far less, Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy had a more direct approach.

During a press conference, Doocy pointedly asked Biden what he was thinking when he left classified documents in his garage next to his famous Corvette.

DOOCY: "Classified materials next to your Corvette? What were you thinking? BIDEN: "My Corvette is in a locked garage." 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/UAM293HY0C — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) January 12, 2023

“Classified materials next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?” Doocy asked Biden after he spoke about annual inflation.

“My Corvette is in a locked garage, OK? So it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street,” Biden replied, seeming to brush off the significance of the discovery.

“So it was in a locked garage?” Doocy persisted.

“Yes, as well as my Corvette,” Biden admitted.

“But as I said earlier this week, people know I take classified documents and classified material seriously,” Biden added.

“I also said we’re cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department’s review. As part of that process, my lawyers reviewed other places where documents might — from my time as vice president — were stored and they finished the review last night. They discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in storage areas and file cabinets in my home and my personal library.”

Today, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to lead the investigation.

NOW – AG Garland appoints special counsel to take over Biden classified documents investigation, says an additional document has been found. pic.twitter.com/NODGQcHPfa — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 12, 2023

This is all happening very fast. It makes one wonder what’s really going on here. It’s odd that three different batches of classified documents were found all at once. Are the Democrats dumping Biden? Is there something more nefarious afoot?

It's very odd that they would suddenly find classified documents laying around in multiple locations at the same time. Something's afoot. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 12, 2023

