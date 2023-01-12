Géza Bálint Ujvárosi / EyeEm The Biden Administration is considering a ban on gas stoves in the U.S. over concerns about alleged harmful air pollutants released from the appliances, according to a report.

The far-reaching admission was made by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. who stated that gas stove appliances are a “hidden hazard.”

“Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” Trumka told Bloomberg in an interview.

Trumka also stated the agency would consider placing emissions standards on the appliances if they can not ban the manufacturing or import of gas stoves, Bloomberg reported.

Trumka and the CPSC have received significant backlash over the idea due to the approximately 40 percent of Americans who use gas stoves in their homes and the bureaucratic effort it would take to apply those changes.

“Over 40 million American households use gas stoves. This type of power should never have been given to unelected bureaucrats and it is time for it to end,” Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL) tweeted in response to Trumka and the CPSC’s idea on Monday.After receiving heat from Palmer and others on social media, the agency commissioner backtracked on the consideration.“To be […]