There’s an apparent trend that’s forming across America, and for once it’s not a negative one. More Americans are rapidly waking up to the reality that the Covid-19 jabs “may” be ineffective and unsafe. For those who regularly read our stories or hear my shows, you’ve likely been aware of these facts for a long time. But now the “normies” are waking up in droves which is prompting responses from organizations that had previously been firm and confident in their pro-vaxx stances.

One such group that’s reacting to the shifting sentiment is our broken public education system. They are hearing the concerns of parents who are asking whether their children are safe to play sports after seeing an exponential rise in the number of young and otherwise healthy athletes collapsing and often dying on the field.

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I spent a short segment discussing a Facebook post from Everett Public Schools Athletics Department announcing a “Screen Your Teen” event in March. The goal is to “prevent sudden cardiac arrest,” which really hasn’t been a huge issue until the jabs were rolled out. Before the jabs, there were rare documented cases of young athletes succumbing to heart issues and invariably these were due to preexisting conditions. But as a recent study indicates, the number of young people developing heart conditions after getting vaccinated is startling.

Here’s the Facebook post that nonchalantly alerts parents of athletes they can and should have their children screened:

As is always the case, nowhere are the jabs or Covid-19 itself mentioned despite the fact that this and the many other similar public school screenings are being prompted by concerns of parents regarding the vaccines. They’re keeping it quiet and trying to address the symptom while avoiding the root cause completely.

Here’s the clip from today’s show:

Leave a comment about this story on my End Medical Tyranny Substack.

