Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, announced the development of a new mRNA shot to treat patients suffering from heart failure.

In a statement released on Monday, the pharmaceutical company said it currently has 48 programs in development, including 36 programs that are currently being tested in clinical trials.

These programs include mRNA infectious disease vaccines and mRNA therapeutics that span seven different modalities.

“We enter 2023 in a great position, with significant momentum across our clinical pipeline, a highly energized team and a strong balance sheet of over $18 billion of cash and cash equivalents,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

“With our infectious disease franchise continuing to accelerate with exciting near-term catalysts for RSV Phase 3 data and Flu Phase 3 data, and recent breakthroughs in the development of individualized cancer treatments, as well as our rapid advancement in rare diseases and promising cardiology programs, the Moderna platform is delivering across several modalities. Our progress is meeting the high expectations we set out a few years ago, and with encouraging clinical data across the entire […]