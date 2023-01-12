Sponsored Ad
President Biden has been caught red-handed. His administration not only launched an FBI raid against a potential 2024 presidential campaign rival prior to the midterm elections, a clear-cut case of “election interference,” it covered up a damning discovery made just days prior to the midterms about the current president’s own possession of classified documents.
As reported by National Public Radio, Biden said the documents were “found in a box in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center office in Washington, D.C.. They were turned over to the National Archives as soon as they were discovered by his personal attorneys on November 2, before the midterm elections.”
The news about Biden’s arguably illegal possession of classified documents was only reported this week — months after the midterm elections.
In another startling discovery on Wednesday, Biden aides reportedly found at least one more batch of classified documents located at a place other than the Penn Biden Center office in Washington, D.C. Details on the exact nature of the classified documents nor their precise location were not immediately forthcoming.
On Tuesday, President Biden claimed he was surprised when staff told him that classified documents were at the Penn Biden Center. He also said […]
