Last Updated on January 11, 2023 An Air Force Academy cadet has died after suffering a “medical emergency” while walking to class Monday, the school reported.

The student was Hunter Brown, a 21-year-old student-athlete who played on the Air Force Falcon’s football team as an offensive lineman.

When Brown left his dorm to go to class Monday, he suffered the medical emergency. Attempts to resuscitate the student were unsuccessful and the cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, the Air Force Academy superintendent released a statement mourning Brown on Tuesday. “Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron. The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

The head football coach at the academy, Troy Calhoun, called Brown a “pure joy to coach,” touting his work ethic and character. “Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate.”

“He was tough, a great […]