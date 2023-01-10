There isn’t a whole lot the GOP-led House can do from a legislative perspective with Democrats controlling the Senate and White House, but their control of the committees plus subpoena power means we should get revelations as Republicans investigate and hold hearings. The newly created Church-style committee will almost certainly bring the fireworks.

House Republicans may not be able to enact anything that sticks, but they can definitely keep things interesting if they wield their reacquired power properly. According to ABC News:

Despite concerns from Democrats, Scalise said the new select subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government will serve “to protect every American’s constitutional rights.”

In a straight party-line vote, the House voted 221-211 to establish the panel.

The panel will have the authority to investigate how the federal government and private companies collect and analyze information on Americans, along with “ongoing criminal investigations” and civil liberties issues, according to the text of the resolution. The mandate could set up new fights with the Justice Department and national security agencies over sensitive records and probes — including those involving former President Donald Trump.

ABC News noted that 221 Republicans voted in favor of it. There are 222 Republicans in the House. Who didn’t participate in the important vote? Eyepatch McCain.

The House just passed a resolution establishing a Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government 221-211. Yet again, Rep. Dan Crenshaw was the lone Republican member who did not vote. pic.twitter.com/MxtnfWyZmG — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 10, 2023

Is Dan Crenshaw the new Liz Cheney? Is Adam Kinzinger his spirit animal? Does he truly hate America or is he being bribed/blackmailed?

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker