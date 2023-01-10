In the final days of the Obama and Biden administration, in mid-January of 2017, Joe Biden visited Ukraine and the people in/around the government were perplexed about the actual intent of the visit. Why was it important for Joe Biden to visit Ukraine in the last week of the Obama administration? [ Source ] Keep in mind that CNN receives information from the State Department. The Dept of State and CNN have a collaborative relationship; so, when CNN receives “exclusive information” from “exclusive sources”, and the issues generally pertain to foreign affairs, we can be generally confident the information comes from the State Dept.
Apparently, according to CNN sources , the classified documents that Joe Biden took with him from the Obama administration, pertain to U.S. government affairs related to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom.
( Via CNN ) – Among the items from Joe Biden’s time as vice president discovered in a private office last fall are 10 classified documents including US intelligence memos and briefing materials that covered topics including Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The documents were dated between 2013 and 2016, according to the source. […]
