The Biden family’s financial links to China, considered America’s No. 1 threat at this point, go way back. It was during Joe Biden’s vice presidency that he took son Hunter with him to China on Air Force Two, and the son came back with a mega-million dollar deal.

There were other questionable deals too, including one that purportedly held back 10% for the “big guy,” identified as Joe himself.

So now that it’s been revealed that Biden had classified U.S. secrets stored at an office he used to use at a think tank in Washington, there are those alarmed by the fact that that think tank took $54 million in funding from the Chinese Communist Party.

It also throws into turmoil the Biden administration’s persecution of President Trump for documents from his presidency that he had with him in Florida. Trump has said he declassified those papers, which as president he had the authority to do, but a vice president does not have that authority.

The Biden revelations were shocking: the classified papers were discovered just before the midterm election but federal officials kept that fact concealed for weeks even as Biden called Trump irresponsible for having his presidency’s papers with him. But the China link loomed large.

“This think tank received $54 million in funding from the CCP,” said Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., in a report at Just the News. “The Biden family highly concerns me.”

John Solomon at Just the News concluded the information turned the tables on Biden.

“When Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Nov. 18 that he had named a special prosecutor to investigate former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents found at the Mar-a-Lago compound, the government harbored a fresh secret: The current president, Joe Biden, had a similar problem,” he explained.

It was just six days before the midterms that the documents were found at the office in the Penn Biden Center think tank that Joe Biden had used before his presidential campaign.

“The public was kept in the dark about the startling discovery until Monday, when the White House confirmed it was cooperating with an investigation launched by the Justice Department at the request of the same National Archives that has tussled with Trump over the last year,” Solomon reported.

Solomon reported besides the fact that the disclosure “turned the political tables on Biden,” there now remain a number of questions, including are there OTHER documents missing, are there “other locations” that Biden may have stashed some, and did the Biden administration withhold the information so it could berate Trump politically?

And, importantly, did “foreign powers” access those documents.

“The latter question took on added significance Monday night because it has been known for years that the University of Pennsylvania received extensive Chinese funding — estimated in some media reports at $54 million — around and after the time Biden announced his policy think tank was going to be part of the university’s Washington program,” Solomon documented.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, said Biden was a hypocrite.

“Biden knew for YEARS that he’s been storing HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents in his personal office,” Jackson said on social media. “He KNEW it when FBI agents were raiding Mar-a-Lago, and he KNEW it when he appointed a partisan special counsel. HE KNEW THE WHOLE TIME BUT STILL HAD HIS DOJ GOONS PERSECUTE TRUMP!!”

An initial investigation into the misbehavior that put the documents at risk, the report said, falls to U.S. Attorney John Lausch in Illinois.

The White House said the documents were not a problem because Biden’s lawyers found them and turned them over.

Tom Fitton, of the Washington watchdog Judicial Watch, charged, “The Biden operation hid from the American people the discovery of classified records in VP Biden’s office just before November elections. Will there now be a raid of Biden’s home?”

