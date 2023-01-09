For years now, cities have failed to combat rising violent crime. Citizens are fed up and, as a result, are taking action. Such was the case in Houston this weekend when a customer at a taqueria shot and killed an armed robber.

Video footage of the late-night stick-up shows an armed man, clothed in a black ski mask, demanding wallets from diners. As the robber makes his rounds, a male customer in one of the booths can be seen reaching for his concealed handgun before firing nine times into the criminal’s back. Once he ensured the robber was disarmed of what was later reported to be an airsoft gun , the customer returned the other patrons’ stolen goods.

The mysterious vigilante disappeared from the taco shop before law enforcement could question him . Texas law allows for the use of deadly force against a person committing or trying to commit robbery, aggravated robbery, and attempted murder, among other things. Whether the unnamed customer will be charged with a crime for stopping one, however — something Twitter users hotly debated over the weekend — remains to be seen. This shooting, regardless of legality, is what happens when cities don’t crack down on […]