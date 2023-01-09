The deal between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and 20 holdout Republicans created two special investigative panels that will look into two of the most important issues to conservatives: the origins of the COVID-19 virus and the “weaponization” of federal law enforcement agencies like the Justice Department and FBI.
The two subcommittees — one in the House Judiciary Committee and the other in the House Oversight Committee — are identified in a draft summary document of the deal between McCarthy and the lawmakers obtained by Just the News. It was confirmed to Just the News by multiple sources who are familiar with the deal.
The House will pass a “resolution establishing a Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government as a select investigative subcommittee of the Committee on the Judiciary,” the document says.
The deal also establishes “the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability to investigate, make findings, and provide legislative recommendations on the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic,” the memo states.
You can read the draft summary here:
Conservative lawmakers have been pressing for a committee modeled after the 1970s Church Committee in the Senate that identified abuses by the FBI and CIA.Rep. Greg Steube, […]
Read the whole story at justthenews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.