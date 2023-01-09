The deal between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and 20 holdout Republicans created two special investigative panels that will look into two of the most important issues to conservatives: the origins of the COVID-19 virus and the “weaponization” of federal law enforcement agencies like the Justice Department and FBI.

The two subcommittees — one in the House Judiciary Committee and the other in the House Oversight Committee — are identified in a draft summary document of the deal between McCarthy and the lawmakers obtained by Just the News. It was confirmed to Just the News by multiple sources who are familiar with the deal.

The House will pass a “resolution establishing a Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government as a select investigative subcommittee of the Committee on the Judiciary,” the document says.

The deal also establishes “the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability to investigate, make findings, and provide legislative recommendations on the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic,” the memo states.

You can read the draft summary here:

Conservative lawmakers have been pressing for a committee modeled after the 1970s Church Committee in the Senate that identified abuses by the FBI and CIA.Rep. Greg Steube, […]