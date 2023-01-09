Doctors who have promoted Covid-19 “vaccines” in the past often find themselves in awkward positions when they come to the realization the jabs are too dangerous to be administered. The shift can be sudden and jarring as it was for Dr. Aseem Malhotra who helped promote the jabs until his own father died from an adverse reaction.

Some, like Dr. Joseph Fraiman, work their way through the changing mindset over time. Dr. Fraiman participated in a comprehensive, peer-reviewed study last year that determined there were dangers with the jabs. He wanted more studies done, but he did not go so far as to call for them to be halted.

Now, he has. Watch:

BREAKING: Lead author of peer reviewed research re-analysing Pfizer & Moderna trials on mRNA vaccine @JosephFraiman calls for immediate suspension of jab due to serious harms. ‘We have conclusive evidence that the vaccines are inducing sudden cardiac death’ This is huge 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bS3A1ui561 — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) January 9, 2023

As John McClane from the Die Hard series might say, “Welcome to the party, pal.”

Dr. Fraiman is clearly frustrated that his study, which was released after peer review last August, has not received corporate media attention.

FDA publishes study surveillance data finds Pfizer COVID vaccine increases risk of lung blood clots 50%. Not a single major news source reports this If FDA reported any other drug increased lung blood clots 50% can you imagine our media staying silent?https://t.co/78xJHNJzLc — Joseph Fraiman (@JosephFraiman) January 9, 2023

It really is long-past time to stop these jabs from going into a single arm. How much more evidence is needed before the powers-that be stop killing people? How much more evidence must be published before people stop letting the powers-that-be kill them?

