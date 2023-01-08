Barack Obama and Joe Biden have more in common than their desires to destroy America. Their regimes both worked with Facebook to stifle their political enemies.

For Obama, it was Donald Trump. According to American Thinker:

Has Barack Obama gone from ex-president to Democrat party crime boss? It sure looks like it, based on a new report about his treatment of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Investigative reporter Lee Smith has got a stunning report that ran this week in Tablet, comparable in impact to that report by Molly Ball at Time who wrote about how elites conspired to “fortify democracy” by rigging the election against President Trump in 2020 and afterwards thought it was a smart thing to crow about.

Smith’s report beginns with how the FBI “hacked” Twitter, not just engaging in a “master-canine” relationship as Twitter files reporter Matt Taibbi put it in one of his reports, but actually infiltrating the company and controlling it from within, rendering it a corporate Zombie.

According to Smith:

The Twitter files’ disclosures about the coordination between the company and spy agencies to fix presidential elections sheds light on the nature of Twitter v. Holder, which was eventually decided in the government’s favor shortly before Baker joined the company. … But something else was going on behind the scenes: Social media platforms were already being assimilated into the intelligence services.

That Twitter section alone is well worth reading, very well-explained by Smith for its details on the collusion that was deeper than many suspected — leading to a never-told-before story about how Obama muscled Facebook like a mafia don.

The Obama administration also realized that it could lean hard on monopoly social media platforms in order to gain political advantages—and it could make companies that weren’t compliant pay a price.

Here’s how it worked, emphasis mine:

First strike got you a dressing down from the White House: Weeks after the 2016 vote, for instance, Obama pulled Mark Zuckerberg aside at a conference in Peru and read him out about not doing more to keep Russian disinformation off Facebook. The reality is that Russia spent around $135,000 on Facebook ads, a small percentage of what presidential campaigns typically spend on a single day before lunch. But Obama wasn’t worried about Russia—he struck deals with Vladimir Putin to advance his own idiosyncratic foreign policy goals, like the nuclear agreement with Russia’s ally Iran. Obama’s problem was Trump. As he was leaving office, Obama stamped the U.S. government’s seal of approval on Russiagate, ordering his spy chiefs to draft an official assessment claiming Putin helped put Trump in the White House. Since then, in Deep State parlance, “Russia” equals Trump and stopping “Russian disinformation” means censoring Trump, his supporters, and anyone else opposed to the national security apparatus’s takeover of the public communications infrastructure. Since Zuckerberg didn’t keep Trump off Facebook in 2016, he had to put up $400 million to drive votes to Democrats in 2020—and even that wasn’t enough. In 2021, Democratic Party insiders working together with Zuckerberg’s Big Tech competitor, eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, sent a fake whistleblowerafter him to testify before congress that Facebook was bad for teenage girls.

Suddenly all the pieces fit together — the Obama pieties about Russia he knew couldn’t be true; the forced cash cough-up for Zuckerberg’s Democrat operatives to take over election apparats even as elected officials protested — which was actually declared bribery in Wisconsin; the phony whistleblower.

Not to be outdone, the Biden-Harris regime also used Facebook to take down a foe. In their case it was Fox News host Tucker Carlson. According to The Post Millennial:

Joe Biden’s White House pressured Facebook to censor Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson for criticizing Covid vaccines, internal documents released by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry revealed on Friday.

In an April 14, 2021 email to an unidentified Facebook employee, White House Director of Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty complained of Carlson saying the Covid vaccines “don’t work,” as well as citing fellow conservative commentator Tomi Lahren’s public vow to pass up on the jab.

Rob Flaherty tells facebook to censor @tuckercarlson pic.twitter.com/mxUT2C8nna — AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) January 6, 2023

As bad as things have been with Facebook and Twitter, it’s clear that the Democrats and their Deep State handlers have used all of Big Tech to attack us. When Google and YouTube are outed, Lord willing, we may see the worst of them all.

