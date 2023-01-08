The Biden administration this week paved the way for pharmacies to begin selling mifepristone—widely known as RU-486—the first of a two-drug regimen used in chemical or medication abortions.

Pro-life leaders say the new regulation, announced by the Food and Drug Administration on Jan. 3, will now turn neighborhood retail pharmacies into participants in the killing of unborn children. Previously, mifepristone distribution was limited to certain medical providers.

According to reporting by the The New York Times and Axios.com , retail giants CVS and Walgreens both said they will seek the government certification required to dispense the drug to pregnant women with a doctor’s prescription. People will be able to obtain the drug at a pharmacy in person or by mail, thereby allowing it to be administered at home, despite documented medical risks.

“The abortion industry wants to put at risk perfectly healthy mothers who are pregnant with perfectly healthy babies,” said Carol Tobias , president of National Right to Life. “None of these changes make this process safer for the woman. What these changes do is make the process easier and cheaper for the abortion industry.”

Misoprostol, the second drug used in chemical abortions, is taken 24-48 hours after mifepristone. Because it is […]