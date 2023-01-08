Last Updated on January 8, 2023 Kevin McCarthy’s House rules package for the 118th Congress has been released, and members will vote them up or down on Monday after the GOP establishment leader finally secured the speakership in a middle-of-the-night vote. To get the gavel, McCarthy made major concessions to the conservatives who were blocking his election. Among those concessions are changes to Nancy Pelosi’s left-wing House rules, to empower The People’s Representatives and hold House leadership, and the federal government as a whole, accountable.

Kevin McCarthy was finally elected Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress in the 15th round of voting, with 6 GOP legislators marking themselves "present" rather than throwing their support behind the establishment leader. In doing so, they actually lowered the threshold of support McCarthy needed to reach to become speaker, giving him the gavel with only 216 of the normally-required 218 votes.

Among the biggest points of contention between McCarthy and the conservative legislators who wouldn’t back him was his desire to keep Nancy Pelosi’s left-wing House rules, including the Pelosi version of the Jeffersonian motion to vacate, a founding principle of America’s representative democracy and legislative process that […]