Editor’s Note: For years, we refused to work with precious metals companies simply because we didn’t see a need to recommend them during the Trump era. We are STRONGLY recommending America-First companies now, especially for those wanting to protect their retirements long-term. As Central Banks, the CCP, and our own government quietly horde away gold and silver, it behooves Americans to pay attention. Here’s a report from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times that should be a clear sign about the direction of the economy. But know this: Every excuse the powers-that-be make for their moves to precious metals are just smokescreens. China isn’t really worried about sanctions. They’re worried about economic collapse.

China added 1.03 million ounces (32 tons) of gold to its reserves in November 2022, according to an official statement by China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Dec. 7. Meanwhile, its holdings of U.S. treasury bonds fell to a 12-year low.

Analysts speculate that while China augments its gold reserves to hedge against risk, reducing U.S. dollar assets aims to mitigate possible sanctions for its support of Russia’s Ukraine invasion.

The increase brings China’s reported gold holdings to 63.67 million ounces (1,980 tons), worth about $112 billion. The SAFE statement is the first official update on China’s reserve assets since September 2019.

China’s holdings of U.S. treasury bonds dropped for the second month, to their lowest level since June 2010. The decrease left its holdings below $1 trillion for the sixth straight month.

A Global Trend

The move was in line with the overall demand for gold in 2022, as central banks around the world increased their gold reserves. Data published by World Gold Council on Dec. 2 showed that international gold reserves sustained a 41 percent increase in October. They are currently at their highest level since 1974, totaling 36,782 tons of gold.

In the third quarter of 2022, the total amount of gold purchased by global central banks was estimated to be almost 400 tons, worth around $20 billion. It was the largest single-quarter gold purchase globally since 2000, based on data published by World Gold Council in November.

As central banks scramble to purchase gold, total holdings of U.S. treasury bonds have declined. The volume of U.S. treasury bonds held by overseas central banks shrank continuously in September and October.

The number slid from $7.5386 trillion at the end of August to $7.1854 trillion at the end of October, according to data released by the U.S. Treasury Department on Dec. 15. The decrease totaled $353.2 billion.

Japan, the top foreign owner of U.S. treasury debt, reduced its holdings for four consecutive months in 2022; they stood at $1.078 trillion in October.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

The price of U.S. treasuries has been dropping since August 2020 when the price of 30-year treasury bonds stood at over $182. The price was slightly over $125 on Dec. 30.

Given the current tendency to buy gold and sell U.S. treasury bonds, some experts suggest that the measures are intended to compensate for losses caused by the falling price of U.S. securities, and as a hedge against inflation.

Complex Motives

China’s motives may be more complex, however.

Albert Song is a researcher at Tianjun, a political and economics think tank. He told The Epoch Times on Dec. 31: “It may not be the top priority for the CCP to offset the adverse impact of falling prices of U.S. treasury bonds.”

While Song acknowledged that China may wish to hedge against risk, he emphasized that the CCP also “wants to avoid the latent risk of sanctions for its clandestine support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.’

Moreover, he added, “The salient facts are the escalating tension of U.S.–China relations and [China’s] decoupling on every front.”

Song said he suspects that the CCP frequently provides false data to present an inflated image of China’s economy.

“Although the CCP’s central bank has disclosed that it has increased its gold reserves by 32 tons by the end of November, the published data is overstated to some extent,” he said, noting that “the amount is smaller than that of other gold-exporting countries, which may indicate that gold has been used for other purposes.”

To illustrate the discrepancy, Song pointed to data showing that Switzerland shipped 80.1 tons of gold to China in July, the second-highest monthly total since 2012.

Gold’s Unique Functions

Global gold prices fluctuated wildly in 2022. In March, due to the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine war, gold soared to $2,000 per ounce, then fell as a consequence of the Federal Reserve’s strong interest rate hike. It witnessed a rebound later in the year, and started the new year at a six-month high.

In a world of intensifying political and economic uncertainty, augmenting gold reserves becomes a priority, Song said.

“Gold, as the hard currency favored by both the government and the people for hundreds of years, bears unique functions of hedge and appreciation, which ordinary currencies lack. Gold becomes germane particularly when a government is increasing money supply excessively.”

Prepper Meds – Protect yourself now AND if the crap hits the fan with these amazing products for your home:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Beat supply chain issues and future pharmaceutical tyranny with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Be ready to help yourself and your family with the World’s Best Med Kit – Protect yourself now AND if the crap hits the fan with these amazing products for your home:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Beat supply chain issues and future pharmaceutical tyranny with✔️ Be ready to help yourself and your family with the

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker