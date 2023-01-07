Maricopa County Election Ballots Arizona’s Maricopa County announced an investigation Friday into problems that plagued the 2022 election.
Former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Ruth McGregor agreed to lead the “independent” endeavor, county officials said in a statement. McGregor was a member of the state Supreme Court from 1998 to 2009 and participated in a 2019 investigation into security issues at Arizona’s prisons.
McGregor will hire a team of “independent experts to find out why the printers that read ballots well in the August Primary had trouble reading some ballots while using the same settings in the November General,” Maricopa Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and Vice Chairman Clint Hickman said in their statement. “Our voters deserve nothing less.” NEW: Former AZ Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth McGregor will lead independent investigation into Election Day printer issues. We look forward to her findings. Statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mOhkWideou
— Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) January 6, 2023 After Maricopa County, which includes the capital of Phoenix and is Arizona’s most populous county, became an epicenter of voter integrity issues stemming from the 2020 presidential election, it again faced controversy in last year’s November 8 contest when tabulators in roughly 70 of 223 voting centers reportedly […]
Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com
