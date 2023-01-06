Amazon is laying off 18,000 people right now, with tens of thousands more to come in 2023. Bed, Bath & Beyond — the corporation run by woke idiots who banned Mike Lindell’s pillows from their stores — is on the verge of declaring bankruptcy. Big Tech companies are slashing job positions, with even the ultra-woke Vimeo gutting a significant percentage of its work force. At the same time, parallel economy pioneers are right now building out a new, more decentralized infrastructure for e-commerce and medicine that will take the world by storm beginning this year.

Nobody in corporate media has figured this out yet. What you’re learning right here gives you a huge head start on the macroeconomic dynamics that will affect the way people shop, consume products, earn incomes and engage with medical professionals. This is a tectonic shift in the economy and the losers will be the centralized “woke” corporations that have offended half their customer base by declaring their allegiance to LGBTQ insanity.

I have full details in the Situation Update podcast below. Here are some of the highlights of this trend that you need to understand:

The parallel economy brings people together based on philosophical alignment rather than merely profit interests.

rather than merely profit interests. About half of America is ready to consciously choose to stop all purchase transactions with Amazon.com and other “woke” corporations that are increasingly seen as anti-human, anti-sanity, anti-freedom and downright evil.

“Woke” brands will not be welcomed in the parallel economy and will lose out on the explosion in new philosophically-driven commerce.

2023+ will see widespread decentralization of online e-commerce thanks to the rise of near-instant e-commerce hosting platforms that will allow anyone to instantly set up an e-commerce front-end with 1+ million products already in inventory, fulfilled by network partners.

Vendors who are pro-Christian, pro-America or pro-freedom will no longer be able to be blacklisted by “woke” platforms like Vimeo or Amazon, because they will have viable alternatives for distribution and visibility through the parallel economy.

Influencers, organizations, and small businesses will set up and launch their own e-commerce portals using these new systems, and they will shift money away from Amazon and into the pockets of regular people at the community level.

The centralized warehouse model of Amazon will contract sharply in 2023 with large layoffs, warehouse closures and significant financial losses. Instead, investment is flowing into the new e-commerce storefront networks, backed by distributed, small local warehouses run by real people, not robots or “slave” wage workers.

Medicine will also experience a dramatic shift away from centralized, mainstream, pill-pushing doctors and homicidal hospitals. Instead, growth with occur in telemedicine operations that connect people with complementary, naturopathic and alternative medicine professionals who teach solutions rather than medications.

The net effect is that more money will flow directly to health care professionals, and medical “licensing” will not be able to be weaponized by states like California to suppress free speech of doctors.

Stay tuned for more updates on how you can help build the parallel economy

I have been in discussions with several pioneers who are building the parallel economy, and I will keep you informed via articles and podcasts as new initiatives are publicly launched. (Subscribe to our free email newsletter by clicking the “subscribe” button along the top of this page.) You can follow all my podcasts at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

To hear the rest of the analysis on all this, listen to today’s Situation Update podcast which also features a new interview with my special forces operations contact working the Texas border:

Good news on Hamlin from the Buffalo Bills

Amazon announces 18,000 layoffs as Big Tech firings accelerate

Bed Beth & Beyond likely heading into bankruptcy, run by woke idiots

Celsius #crypto bankruptcy reveals you DON’T OWN “your” coins

Japanese government trying to PAY families to LEAVE Tokyo #depopulation

Three Massachusetts police die suddenly in one week… wonder why?

UK health system (NHS) pushing body cams for nurses – #privacy invasion

Croatians shocked to find that adopting Euro currency results in huge #inflation

AI chat bot systems nearly as accurate as human doctors

Why pill-pushing doctors will be replaced by AI, but naturopathic doctors won’t

Cool historical artifact: Meteorite sand glass used in King Tut’s jewelry

Climate check: Polar bear populations are so large, Canada is trying to figure out how to reduce them

Putin launches hypersonic missile-armed frigate into Indian Ocean

Medical dictatorship now in effect in California

Anti-woke parallel economy will explode in 2023

Huge migration of commerce away from Amazon

Decentralization of commerce will be huge trend for 2023+

Telemedicine also exploding as people flee death-pushing doctors

Interview with Special Forces Texas border team leader

