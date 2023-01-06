One might think that it would be with a heavy heart that the United States Department of Defense would have to deplete their taxpayer-funded resources on behalf of a foreign nation. Considering that their own analysts have proclaimed the efforts are futile and they bring us closer to nuclear war than we’ve been since before the fall of the Berlin Wall, a sane Department of Justice should be lamenting the geopolitical virtue signaling.

Instead, they sound giddy to be sending American military power into a black hole. It’s as if it’s an honor to be given the privilege of weakening our own nation and bilking taxpayers to serve the cause of pure corruption. When we consider the likely reality that the aid we send to Ukraine is prolonging the war and increasing the suffering of the Ukrainian people, the tone of Joe Biden’s Defense Department is even more disgusting.

Here’s their press release with details of all that’s being wasted:

More Than $3 Billion in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announces the Biden Administration’s commitment of $3.075 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine. This includes the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $2.85 billion to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs, as well as the Department of State’s announcement of $225 million in Foreign Military Financing to contribute to the long-term capacity and modernization of Ukraine’s military.

The Presidential Drawdown is the twenty-ninth such drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine that the Biden Administration has authorized since August 2021. Capabilities in this package include:

50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition;

100 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers;

55 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs);

138 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);

18 155mm self-propelled Howitzers and 18 ammunition support vehicles;

70,000 155mm artillery rounds;

500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds;

1,200 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems;

36 105mm towed Howitzers and 95,000 105mm artillery rounds;

10,000 120mm mortar rounds;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

RIM-7 missiles for air defense;

4,000 Zuni aircraft rockets;

Approximately 2,000 anti-armor rockets;

Sniper rifles, machine guns, and ammunition for grenade launchers and small arms;

Claymore anti-personnel munitions;

Night vision devices and optics;

Spare parts and other field equipment.

The Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and other armored vehicles and artillery systems will complement the recent commitment of combat vehicles to Ukraine by Germany and France. DoD also welcomes Germany’s commitment to join the United States in supporting Ukraine’s urgent requirement for air defense capabilities by also supplying one Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine.

The Biden Administration will continue to encourage Allies and partners to make additional donations of air defense systems, artillery, combat vehicles, and other critical capabilities to support Ukraine in defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity for as long as it takes. Toward that end, the Department of State also announced today $682 million in additional Foreign Military Financing to incentivize and backfill donations of military equipment to Ukraine by Allies and partners.

In total, the United States has committed more than $24.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $27 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than $24.2 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion on February 24.

