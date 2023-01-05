Following the initial leak of the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization , security was increased for the Supreme Court and the nine justices due to a sudden rise in […]

Demand Justice and other far-left judicial activist groups have suffered numerous defeats in recent years, with President Donald Trump successfully confirming three new justices to the Supreme Court, changing the court from an ideologically even body to a 6-3 conservative majority. Since then, the Supreme Court has made decisive rulings on gun rights and immigration, as well as a historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.

As the Washington Free Beacon reports, Soros’ Open Society Foundation donated $4.5 million in 2021 to the group Demand Justice, which “supports policy advocacy on court reform.” Open Society had previously donated $2.5 million to the same group in 2018, the year Demand Justice was first created out of opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the high court.

Far-left billionaire George Soros has increased his financial support for a radical group that is determined to pack the Supreme Court of the United States, continuing to wage a war in favor of a policy that is widely unpopular with the American people.

