Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) started another altercation on social media platform Twitter this week, attacking Fox News’ Tucker Carlson after the latter dubbed him a “surrogate for Kevin McCarthy” and “the snarling face of the donor class.”

“If people oppose you in in a election, you typically try and win them over,” Carlson said on Wednesday. “You assuage their concerns, you promise them things, you wheel, you deal, you trade some horses, you massage their egos. You don’t scream at them.”

“And yet today, Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas – surrogate for Kevin McCarthy – did [scream at them],” Carlson continued.

Carlson’s remarks were in response to Crenshaw’s claim that representatives not voting for McCarthy to be House Speaker are “terrorists.”

“So you may like Kevin McCarthy or not, but no matter how you feel you have to acknowledge – if you’re being honest – that people who don’t like Kevin McCarthy have a reason for that,” Carlson added. “They have real concerns, real issues.”

Carlson went to state that "What you just saw, as Dan Crenshaw was speaking, was the snarling face of the donor class."