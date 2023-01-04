“In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

This quote, often misattributed to George Orwell, perfectly encapsulates what we’re experiencing today in the United States of America. Suppression of the truth has already been in place in many countries across the globe, but America has always stood out as a beacon of free speech in which we’re allowed to be wrong, we’re allowed to have opinions, and most importantly we’re allowed to ask crucial questions even if they make people uncomfortable.

Today, that’s simply no longer the case. We are told by Big Tech censors that asking those questions will put our online status in jeopardy. We are told by our own government that asking those questions means we’re probably domestic terrorists. We’re not told anything by corporate media because they won’t ask the questions and refuse to allow anyone on who might slip up to go on-air. America has become a post-truth society. 2023 is a time of universal deceit.

Following Damar Hamlin’s on-field heart attack, many of us wanted to know if he was vaccinated and if so when he last took a dose. It’s a fair question considering the masses of athletes who have succumbed to cardiovascular ailments over the last two years. As Dr. Peter McCullough explained to Tucker Carlson, his European study demonstrated an exponential increase in young and otherwise healthy athletes collapsing and often dying after being jabbed.

I had a Twitter rant of my own after getting many direct messages calling for me to stand down on my questions about Hamlin’s vaccination status. Sadly, it’s okay to ask someone their vaccine status if they want to go out for lunch but apparently it’s taboo to ask when a 24-year-old athlete has a heart attack on the field.

To anyone who gets offended that I’d wonder if the jabs had anything to do with a 24-year-old Damar Hamlin having a heart attack, your opinion doesn’t matter to me.

We are constantly attacked, suppressed, banned, censored, ridiculed, and vilified for being concerned that there has been an undeniable rise in young and otherwise healthy people collapsing and often dying. And yes, many of us believe it was the experimental injections.

I have no agenda other than the truth. If the jabs are safe and the adverse reactions are just coincidences, great! I’d love for that to be the case. If the jabs are not safe, then they must be halted.

I WANT to be wrong about the jabs. Many people I know and love have been jabbed. But my job is to read every headline in a feed of over 250 news outlets every day and I can tell you with a certainty that young people weren’t collapsing or dying in ’19 or ’20 like they are today.

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed why asking “Was it the jabs?” has become forbidden in American society despite more people becoming aware of the risks associated with the experimental injections. I also covered several stories that highlight our shift away from the truth on multiple fronts.

Show Notes:

… Costello said that the results of a Monday autopsy showed no signs of foul play. At the moment, investigators believe the former player might have suffered a heart attack. Though the results of the toxicology report have not yet come in, Costello added.

… According to a new survey released by Rasmussen, nearly half of Americans think COVID-19 vaccines may be to blame for many unexplained deaths, and more than a quarter say someone they know could be among the victims. The telephone survey found that 49% of American adults believe it is likely that side effects of COVID-19 vaccines have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths.

The survey of 1,000 American Adults was conducted on December 28-30, 2022 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology. -Rasmussen Reports

… Doctors in Japan are now investigating the link between the experimental Covid vaccine and the unprecedented numbers of people dying suddenly. Two more professors are speaking out against the vaccine.

Professor Masataka Nagao of Hiroshima University School of Medicine in Japan, a medical specialist in forensic medicine, performed an autopsy together with authorities of more than a hundred bodies a year. In his analysis of the people who died following vaccination, Dr. Nagao focused on a particular pattern.

When the police performed the autopsies on vaccinated people, they found that their bodies had temperatures of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius).

“The first concern was that the body temperatures of the corpses were very high when the police performed the autopsy,” Nagao said. “The body temperatures were unusually high, such as 33 or 34 degrees celsius (91-93ºF). Normally, at the stage of the autopsy, body temperatures are in the 20s (68 F) or lower.”

Infowars reported, “Graphing the data, Nagao’s research team found there were significant changes to the genetic makeup of vaccinated autopsied patients’ immune systems.”

… Genetically-modified-corn aficionado Bill Gates and his friends in their global cabal are now promoting the widespread vaccination of animals in order to sanitize the world’s food supply. Specifically, Gates and his friends want to give livestock the mRNA-altering COVID jabs, which have reportedly killed numerous people and mutilated many more.

“The Gates Foundation is partnered with DFID on a great number of things, and among those are work we do together on livestock,” Gates said recently, alluding to Department for International Development of the United Kingdom.

He then promoted further genetic manipulation of animals in order to secure his preferred qualities in them.

“Helping animals survive, either by having vaccines or better genetics, helping them be more productive–it’s making a big difference.”

According to Gates, his project is already well under way. So-called “third world” nations have been testing grounds for his experimentation.

“I was down in Ethiopia seeing how chickens are out there laying more eggs, getting more nutrition, and even some small savings into the household.”

… It is no longer a secret that the World Health Organization (WHO) has been weaponized for the purpose of establishing a global health police state fully controlled by the globalists. We also now know that the WHO’s top donor and controller is none other than billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates.

With Gates at the helm, the WHO is moving full-steam ahead toward implementing a worldwide system of medical tyranny, perhaps most notably through the impending implementation of the so-called “Pandemic Treaty.”

Every WHO member state will be legally bound by this Pandemic Tyranny. They do not have to individually pass or even acknowledge it – if the WHO enshrines it, then everyone must follow and obey.

In short, the Pandemic Treaty will erase the concepts of respect for individual human dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms. It will also give WHO’s director-general, as well as unelected regional directors, dictatorial powers and control over the world.

There will be no more privacy either as censorship is expanded to every last crevice of human life. And finally, to top it all off, “vaccine passports” and digital global identification tools will be mandated globally.

The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) was just the test run for all these things. Next time, as promised by Gates himself, the live-action exercise will become a full reality, plunging the world into absolute darkness.

… In the more than four decades since he co-founded Home Depot, 93-year-old Bernie Marcus has learned quite a bit about the economy and business in America, developing strong views about what works and what doesn’t along the way.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, the billionaire discussed those views, lamenting the current state of the U.S. economy and sharing his concerns for the future.

“I’m worried about capitalism,” Marcus told the Financial Times. “Capitalism is the basis of Home Depot, [and] millions of people have earned this success and had success. I’m talking manufacturers, vendors, and distributors, and people that work for us [who have been] able to enrich themselves by the journey of Home Depot. That’s the success. That’s why capitalism works.”

… The Supreme Court is hearing a case this week that could conceivably overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to Mike Huckabee.

The case Brunson v. Alma S. Adams, et. al., was brought by Raland Brunson of Ogden, Utah and his three brothers seeking the removal of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris because members of Congress failed to fulfill their constitutional duty on Jan. 6, 2021, by not reviewing allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The former Arkansas governor and former Republican presidential candidate shared news of the bombshell case on Substack.

“Sit down. I guarantee this Supreme Court story is real,” Huckabee began.

“The Supreme Court has agreed to a hearing for a case that could conceivably — PLEASE consider this the longest of long shots — overturn the election of 2020, throw out all the legislators who voted to certify the results and leave them ineligible to run for office ever again, even for town dogcatcher,” he wrote.

The case was added to the court’s docket for Friday, the anniversary of Jan. 6, and the day President Biden is set to give a speech commemorating the Capitol breach.

The Brunson brothers argue in their lawsuit — without legal counsel — that 388 lawmakers took an oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution “against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” but “purposely thwarted all efforts to investigate [allegations of fraud in the 2020 election], whereupon this enemy was not checked or investigated, therefore the Respondents adhered to this enemy.”

They point to Jan. 6, 2021 when the 117th Congress held proceedings to count votes under the Twelfth Amendment.

“During this Proceeding over 100 members of U.S. Congress claimed factual evidence that the said election was rigged. The refusal of the Respondents to investigate this congressional claim (the enemy) is an act of treason and fraud by Respondents,” the brothers argued.

… There is a growing consensus that 2023 is going to be a miserable year for the U.S. economy and for the global economy as a whole. In fact, in all the years that I have been writing I have never seen so many big names on Wall Street be so incredibly pessimistic about the coming year. Of course much of that pessimism is due to the fact that 2022 went so poorly. The cryptocurrency industry imploded, trillions of dollars in stock market wealth evaporated, inflation became a major problem all over the industrialized world, and a new housing crash suddenly erupted. Considering all of the pain that we have experienced over the past 12 months, it is only natural for the experts to have a negative view of 2023. The following are 11 ominous warnings that they have issued for the year ahead…

#1 The IMF: “We expect one-third of the world economy to be in recession. Even countries that are not in recession, it would feel like recession for hundreds of millions of people”

#2 Bloomberg: “Economists say there is a 7-in-10 likelihood that the US economy will sink into a recession next year, slashing demand forecasts and trimming inflation projections in the wake of massive interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.”

#3 The World Bank: “As central banks across the world simultaneously hike interest rates in response to inflation, the world may be edging toward a global recession in 2023 and a string of financial crises in emerging market and developing economies that would do them lasting harm, according to a comprehensive new study by the World Bank.”

#4 Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan: “We’re going to have a shallow recession”

#5 Mohamed El-Erian: “Many ‘high-conviction’ U.S. recession calls are immediately coupled with the assertion that it’ll be ‘short and shallow.’ Reminds me of the behavioral trap ‘transitory inflation’ proponents fell into last year”

#6 Nouriel Roubini: “No, this is not going to be a short and shallow recession, it’s going to be deep and protracted”

#7 Larry Summers: “My sense is that it’s much harder than many people think to achieve a soft landing”

#8 Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon: “Economic growth is slowing,” Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said at the same conference. “When I talk to our clients, they sound extremely cautious.”

#9 Charles Schwab & Co.’s Liz Ann Sonders: “We have to take our medicine still, meaning a weaker economy and a weaker labor market. The question is, is it better to take our medicine sooner or later?”

#10 BlackRock: “Central bankers won’t ride to the rescue when growth slows in this new regime, contrary to what investors have come to expect. They are deliberately causing recessions by overtightening policy to try to rein in inflation”

#11 Michael Burry: “Inflation peaked. But it is not the last peak of this cycle. We are likely to see CPI lower, possibly negative in 2H 2023, and the US in recession by any definition. Fed will cut and government will stimulate. And we will have another inflation spike. It’s not hard.”

…

The powers-that-be are fighting tooth-and-nail to keep the truth from coming out. They are subverting us from every angle. It’s imperative that we do everything in our power to spread the truth.

