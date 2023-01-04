On Tuesday Trump endorsed Kevin McCarthy failed three times to win the vote for US Speaker of the House. It was the first time in 100 years the Speakership was not decided in the first vote.

These are extraordinary times.

Kevin McCarthy lost the third vote for House Speaker on Tuesday afternoon with 20 Republicans voting for Rep. Jim Jordan.

The winning Republican can only afford to lose four votes! He must reach 218 votes to win the Speakership. And the GOP holds a narrow 222 to 212 majority in the chamber.

President Trump was silent on Tuesday night after the voting. But on Wednesday morning President Trump published several messages on Truth Social calling on Republican lawmakers to vote for Kevin McCarthy. Trump called it a “VICTORY.”Hmm. President Trump: Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA,THE ONLY SPEAKER IN […]