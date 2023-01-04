Update 2: For the third time on Wednesday, Kevin McCarthy received 201 votes for speaker — one less than the last vote Tuesday after Victoria Spartz switched to “Present” — as the House seems prepared to adjourn. Many in the GOP will meet again tonight to try to find a solution, but it is becoming increasingly clear that the 20 who voted today for Byron Donalds are not going to budge.

Could McCarthy make a magical deal with Matt Gaetz and the other holdouts? It’s Washington DC so anything is possible. But the most likely scenario is that Gaetz convinces enough McCarthy-supporters to find middle ground with another nominee. Steve Scalise is still an option as being popular with both RINOs and conservatives. Some have even suggested the unprecedented move of bringing in an outsider such as former Congressman Lee Zeldin.

Update: McCarthy does not have the votes in round 5.

Original Story: Things are looking even worse for Kevin McCarthy on Day 2 of voting for Speaker of the House than they did on Day 1, which was abysmal for him. Not only did he fail to get enough votes to win the gavel, but he actually lost the vote of one of the Representatives who voted for him three times yesterday.

Congressman Chip Roy nominated Byron Donalds, making him the latest conservative choice. Like Jim Jordan yesterday, Donalds received 20 votes.

Happening now: Congressman Chip Roy again takes a stand against Kevin McCarthy, instead nominating Byron Donalds, Republican from Florida, for Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/Gc5BuOjVY9 — Ivory Hecker (@IvoryHecker) January 4, 2023

“For the first time in history, there have been two black Americans placed into the nomination for Speaker of the House,” said Chip Roy, Republican from Texas after he nominated Byron Donalds today, a black Republican from Florida. Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries from NY. — Ivory Hecker (@IvoryHecker) January 4, 2023

McCarthy got one fewer vote than his worst total yesterday. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz voted “present.”

Kevin is now 0-4. His opposition has grown in just two days. It's time for him to hang up the cleats and let the House move forward without him at the helm. Country > ego. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 4, 2023

Reports from The Hill indicate McCarthy is now in talks with Democrats to form some sort of arrangement to get him the gavel.

BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy is now working with Democrats to make sure he keeps power!!!@mattgaetz was right, he IS the biggest alligator in the swamp… — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 4, 2023

Ahead of the fifth round of voting, Lauren Boebert nominated Donalds again.

Oh dang. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert just said Trump needs to stop working for McCarthy; he needs to tell McCarthy to step down. pic.twitter.com/DtUQliLfTs — Ivory Hecker (@IvoryHecker) January 4, 2023

