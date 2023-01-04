Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz decided to play hardball Tuesday evening, writing to the Architect of the Capitol that Kevin McCarthy should not be allowed to occupy the physical office of the Speaker of the House considering that he just lost three consecutive votes for the position: The Speaker of the House Office in the Capitol is currently being occupied by Kevin McCarthy. Kevin McCarthy is not the Speaker of the House. He lost 3 consecutive votes today. I’m demanding answers from the Architect of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/AIZ8bFks6W “The Speaker of the House Office in the Capitol is currently being occupied by Kevin McCarthy,” Gaetz wrote. “Kevin McCarthy is not the Speaker of the House. He lost 3 consecutive votes today. I’m demanding answers from the Architect of the Capitol.” McCarthy has been operating out of the Speaker’s office during his attempts to win the job. After three successive votes on the House floor Tuesday, McCarthy saw his support actually drop, as 20 GOP members voted for Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who has repeatedly said he does not […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

