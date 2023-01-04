Ben Armstrong accused the globalists of using the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as a tool to kill America.

“The FBI is the tool the globalists are using to kill America, that is the truth,” he said during the Dec. 28 episode of “The Ben Armstrong Show.” He added: “But it’s not just the FBI – [there’s also] the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency), the NSA (National Security Agency) and a lot of the other Deep State three-letter agencies. The Deep State is headed for its own destruction, but they don’t seem to really care.”

The journalist lamented that there are people who do not know about the existence of the Deep State. Some are dismissing it outright as a conspiracy theory.

“Basically, the Deep State is just government bureaucracy that doesn’t want to answer to the American people and is only there to get rich. The conmen are going to gravitate wherever the money is in anything,” Armstrong explained.

According to him, agents of the Deep State had realized that Washington, D.C. was the key to all of the money in America and the world with the dollar system. “You can do corrupt things with foreign governments and get rich if you’re in Washington, D.C. – and a lot of it is legal. [But] technically it’s not, because people are paying to play and taking bribes is really what it is,” Armstrong said.

To get away with criminal activities, Armstrong said the globalists had to ensure that law enforcement agencies like the FBI protect them. The host added that the Deep State runs everything and the others in D.C. are listening to them – even to the point of hand-picking presidents.

FBI looking away to allow election theft

Armstrong said the FBI is looking away to allow stolen elections. “What the FBI did is basically kill America with the lack of an equal justice system in the country. The FBI can do anything they want and punish anyone they want, even though someone could be totally innocent,” he said.

According to Armstrong, the FBI is the most corrupt U.S. agency followed by the CIA. The FBI is known for staging false flag attacks against the United States and staging witch hunts against the Left’s political enemies.

He recalled that the FBI conducted the political coup against Trump by spying on his campaign illegally before the former president was elected. (Related: Deep state FBI agents plotted “media leak strategy” to overthrow Trump using complicit media outlets.)

The FBI is also controlling both the mainstream and social media.

“They have been slowly strangling America and they’re going to get their wish. They are going to finally have full control and that means America won’t exist anymore. And they’re going to their own destruction. And they’re going to die because the real bad guys in the world are going to kill them,” Armstrong said.

Follow FBICorruption.news for more news about the FBI.

Watch the full segment of “The Ben Armstrong Show” touching on the FBI being used by the globalists to destroy the U.S. below.

This video is from The New American channel on Brighteon.com.

