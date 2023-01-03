Kentucky’s state treasurer has dropped the hammer on several “woke” companies by issuing sanctions against those engaged in “ideological” boycotts of the energy sector.

State Treasurer Allison Ball published a list of financial institutions currently boycotting energy companies.

Ball stated that agencies in the commonwealth are now required to divest from the firms.

The move is the latest effort among conservative states to distance themselves from companies involved in the controversial “environmental, social, and corporate governance” movement, also known as ESG.

ESG is a “woke” movement in corporate America that pushes companies to follow far-left ideologies.

States are distancing themselves from ESG-linked firms over concerns that the approach mingles profits with social and political causes.Ball named 11 asset management companies and investment banks, including Larry Fink’s BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase , as “Restricted Financial Institutions” in a notice sent to state officials.“When companies boycott fossil fuels, they intentionally choke off the lifeblood of capital to Kentucky’s signature industries,” Ball commented in a press release .“Traditional energy sources fuel our Kentucky economy, provide much-needed jobs and warm our homes.“Kentucky must not allow our signature industries to be irreparably damaged based upon the ideological whims of a select few.” Slay the latest News for free! State […]