Bingo Allison, the first “non-binary” priest in the Church of England, has been accused of “grooming” children, by “normalising” being LGBT.
Allison, 36, works as a priest in the port city of Liverpool, and identifies as “non-binary” and “gender-queer,” using they/them pronouns, despite being a biological male. Allison told the Liverpool Echo in a profile piece on Sunday that they used to be “traditional” and “conservative” until coming across the term “gender-queer” seven years ago, when “everything suddenly clicked.”
It was while Allison was reading Genesis, and the discussion of “maleness and femaleness,” that an epiphany was had on their “non-binary” nature. “It was a deepening spiritual experience, I properly felt God was guiding me into this new truth about myself,” Allison said.
Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside in 2021, the Liverpool priest said it was “difficult” for their wife to begin with, but that it wasn’t “completely alien” to their three young children, as the couple had already taught them about transgender individuals. Non- binary/transgender rising star of the Church of England, Reverend Bingo Allison, talks about Transgender awareness day. Does Bingo make you more or less likely to attend the Church and do you see them as an evangelist […]
Read the whole story at valiantnews.com
