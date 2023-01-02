Virtue signaling is a current pastime of Democrats and the left. The Cambridge Dictionary defines it, Virtue signaling is the popular modern habit of indicating that one has virtue merely by expressing disgust or favor for certain political ideas or cultural happenings. Climate warriors signal their virtue about global warming. For example, those screeching loudest over rising sea levels, including Barack Obama, Bill Gates, and John Kerry, own waterfront homes that will be underwater should their predictions materialize, but which they seem to know won’t happen.
Others like King Charles and Al Gore jet across the globe to attend climate conferences, oblivious to their own carbon footprints.
Immigration is another topic of virtue signaling. Many Democrat chief executives declare their city or state jurisdictions as sanctuaries, theoretically rolling out the red carpet to illegal immigrants. At least until the immigrants show up on their doorstep, at which time the Democrats quickly change their tunes, closing their doors to migrants or quickly sending them to someone else’s back yard.
Governor Ron DeSantis gave Martha’s Vineyard a chance to live up its self-proclaimed sanctuary status by sending 48 migrants their way, only to have residents and officials immediately turn into MAGA racists by shipping […]
