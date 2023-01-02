For decades the liberal press, including the New York Times , used the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a symbol of the fears of oppressive government surveillance, investigating allegations that the agency surveilled civil rights leaders and radical anti-war groups during the Vietnam War. The Times hyped myriad other civil liberties concerns regarding the “ sullied agency .”
In this millennium, the Times condemned FBI tactics, post 9-11 and during the Iraq War , including the surveillance of Muslims, which sowed “ anger and fear .”
Fast forward, and the Times has cheerfully tossed all that history aside to engage in knee-jerk defense of the agency — when it’s Republicans doing the criticizing. Reporters Adam Goldman and Alan Feuer raced to defend the paper’s favorite domestic surveillance organization in Thursday’s edition against Republican attacks: “ Investigating Trump, F.B.I. Takes Pounding From G.O.P.’s Barrages .” Goldman and Feuer’s hero was “highly decorated agent” George Piro, apparently a victim of “unfounded rumors,” his reputation sullied by a letter to FBI director Christopher Wray “by a group of former agents who had been placed on leave and called themselves “the Suspendables,” who claimed the bureau discriminated against conservative agents.
There was Republican “seizing,” naturally, with […]
Read the whole story at www.newsbusters.org
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.