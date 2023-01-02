For decades the liberal press, including the New York Times , used the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a symbol of the fears of oppressive government surveillance, investigating allegations that the agency surveilled civil rights leaders and radical anti-war groups during the Vietnam War. The Times hyped myriad other civil liberties concerns regarding the “ sullied agency .”

In this millennium, the Times condemned FBI tactics, post 9-11 and during the Iraq War , including the surveillance of Muslims, which sowed “ anger and fear .”

Fast forward, and the Times has cheerfully tossed all that history aside to engage in knee-jerk defense of the agency — when it’s Republicans doing the criticizing. Reporters Adam Goldman and Alan Feuer raced to defend the paper’s favorite domestic surveillance organization in Thursday’s edition against Republican attacks: “ Investigating Trump, F.B.I. Takes Pounding From G.O.P.’s Barrages .” Goldman and Feuer’s hero was “highly decorated agent” George Piro, apparently a victim of “unfounded rumors,” his reputation sullied by a letter to FBI director Christopher Wray “by a group of former agents who had been placed on leave and called themselves “the Suspendables,” who claimed the bureau discriminated against conservative agents.

There was Republican “seizing,” naturally, with […]