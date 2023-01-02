Many people view cruising alone down the open road as the ultimate form of freedom. We regret to inform you that liberty will completely evaporate soon unless Congress acts.
The website Motorious reported on Friday that former Georgia Congressman Bob Barr has been sounding the alarm on a terrifying item buried within the Biden-McConnell “infrastructure” legislation, which passed in August 2021 . According to Barr, the government will now have the power to shut off your vehicle if they determine you are partaking in any “illegal” activity.
Does anyone really believe the Biden Regime will not abuse this newly obtained power? Of course, they will! Particularly if such power can effectively target those opposed to the Regime’s agenda.
Better not be driving a gas-guzzling vehicle. The Regime might think you are a conservative and leave you stranded in the middle of a highway.
Yet another reason to remove Biden as soon as possible. Here are the full details from Motorious:According to an article written by former U.S. Representative Bob Barr, hidden away in the recently passed infrastructure bill, the very one […]
