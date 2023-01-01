Dr. Wilson Chin, a Hong Kong-born, U.K.-trained physician who practiced medicine in Queensland, Australia, is dead after getting “vaccinated” for covid.

Chin was an aggressive promoter of covid jabs, having been among the first to start injecting children under the age of 12 after Pfizer’s mRNA (messenger RNA) variety was approved for children aged 5-11.

The first two girls that Chin injected developed immediate convulsions, and it was initially believed that they died at his clinic. Chin was quick, however, to declare to Nine News jab zealot and “reporter” MacKenzie Colahan that the girls were fine and that their adverse outcomes had nothing to do with the shots.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Chin whined and complained all over the media about the “threats” he was supposedly receiving. Then the holidays arrived, and Chin reportedly “passed away suddenly” on or around Christmas Eve at the age of 34.

Reports indicate that Chin’s death was “medically related” and “not mental health related.” We can only assume, based on the circumstances, that Chin died suddenly from the very covid injections he aggressively pushed on others and took himself. (Related: Check out CovidVaccineVictims.com to read more stories about covid jab-related injuries and deaths.)

ABC News reporter Erica Gonzalez suffers similar fate as Chin; dies “unexpectedly”

Around the same time that all this was happening, another prominent figure, ABC News reporter Erica Gonzalez, died unexpectedly.

The official date of Gonzalez’s death is logged as December 21, just three days before Chin’s. And like his, Gonzalez’s death bears the textbook signature of a post-jab sudden death, likely linked to a cardiac event.

Four days before that, CNN reporter Drew Griffin also died suddenly, though the network blamed it on his “long battle” with cancer. Then we have Dax Tejera, another ABC News reporter who died suddenly from a heart attack on December 23.

In related news, data out of Australia shows that ever since covid injections were rolled out in late 2020, births Down Under have plunged by an astounding 71 percent.

“December 2021 births were at least 11,000 fewer than any other month since 1975, the furthest back the data go online,” reports indicate.

Excess deaths are also off the chart in Australia with 144,650 of them reported between January 2022 and September 2022. The historical average for that time period is 124,664 deaths.

“Thus, there have been nearly 20,000 excess deaths in 2022, or about a 16% increase from historical averages,” notes The Covid Blog.

The Australian government, meanwhile, continues to lie about all this. It claims that Australia’s population somehow grew to 26 million as of June 30, 2022, even though deaths are way up and births are way down.

“The government will likely use immigration numbers to justify this lie,” The Covid Blog says. “The country welcomed 395,000 immigrants from June 2021 to June 2022, a 171% increase from the number of immigrants the year prior. But even those immigrant arrival numbers are way down from 2020 (509,600) and 2019 (547,310). A record number of Aussies left the country (315,200) in 2019. But that number has dropped significantly in subsequent years.”

Unfortunately for the “fully vaccinated” who are still alive, 2023 is likely to be a very bad year for them. Immune degradation will worsen in the coming months, leading to even more deaths and a potential further population drop of 50 percent by the end of 2024.

“Granted every Western country succumbed to the TPTB, and rolled up their sleeves at 70%-plus rates,” says The Covid Blog. “But if that 96% double-vaxxed rate that the Aussie government claims is true, that’s a complete surrender by an entire country without the enemy firing one bullet. Welcome to The Great Reset.”

The latest news about covid injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

