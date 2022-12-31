The people’s president Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil

The Brazilian Federal Police has just concluded a survey that investigates the actions of Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro regarding the concern about Covid-19 vaccines. According to the police, his speech constituted “fake news” and “crime”.

The report concluded, that “given the gathered evidences, the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has committed, willfully, according to the felony laid down in 41st article of the Misdemeanor Law, the actions of ‘spreading alarming speech about an unreal danger’ though a live aired on October 21st, 2021”.

At the referred live, the president suggested that vaccinated individuals against Covid-19 could be developing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS) faster than usual. According to Bolsonaro, this information was drawn from United Kingdom’s government reports.

The text also states that the Head of the Executive would have committed crime for encouraging the population to “disobey the sanitary standards established by the federal government itself, which involve the compulsory use of facemasks”.

The text also states that the Head of the Executive would have committed crime for encouraging the population to "disobey the sanitary standards established by the federal government itself, which involve the compulsory use of facemasks".

"[The president] spreaded the misinformation that Spanish influenza victims would have actually died of Brazilian pneumonia, caused by the use of facemasks, discouraging the viewers to