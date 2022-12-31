Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced on Friday that the House would raise its staff salary cap to bring the maximum salary up to $212,100— $38,000 more than what members of Congress make.

“As you know, our hard-working, patriotic congressional staffers are integral to the functioning of the House of Representatives,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to House lawmakers.

“To that end, we must do all we can to retain and recruit the best talent in our nation — and to build a congressional workforce that reflects the communities we are honored to serve.”

“Pelosi raised the maximum salary for House staff to $199,300 last year, after more than a decade of stagnating staff salaries in the wake of the lawmaker pay freeze put in place in 2009. Speaker Pelosi announces the House will raise the maximum annual rate of pay for staff to $212,100. In an effort to “retain and recruit the best talent in our nation — and to build a Congressional workforce that reflects the communities we are honored to serve.” pic.twitter.com/bK3juXgptX “The salary cap was raised again in May to $203,700 to maintain parity with Senate staffers.”

