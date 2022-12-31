Rogan O’Handley posted a text message from Nancy Pelosi’s staff secretly editing the J6 security plan for the US Capitol and then telling the House Sergeant at Arms to “please act surprised” when the final draft was published. The House Sergeant at Arms responded, “I’m startled!” to the request showing his willingness to play along. This is more evidence that the January 6 disruptions were planned in advance. Nothing to see here Just a text from Pelosi’s staff secretly editing the J6 security plan and telling the House Sgt. at Arms to “please act surprised” when the final draft was published Translation: Pelosi’s staff was directly weakening J6 security & didn’t want anyone to know https://t.co/tqdiwNidlM pic.twitter.com/zMBN6CfJhQ DC Draino was on The War Room with Steve Bannon on Friday, discussing how House Republicans found texts and emails from Pelosi staffers proving Pelosi decreased security at the US Capitol prior to the January 6 protests. This explosive story is spreading fast… House GOP members found texts and emails from Pelosi staffers proving they forcefully decreased J6 security measures despite objections from Capitol Police and Sergeants at Arms President Trump requested additional National Guard protection for the US Capitol that day. Pelosi turned […]

