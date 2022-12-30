Source: Reuters Social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother were apprehended by law enforcement officials in Romania on Thursday and face charges related to sex-trafficking allegations of at least six women.

According to Libertatea , a Romanian news outlet, police surrounded the villa where Tate and his brother Tristan were staying and arrested them on charges of kidnapping, international human trafficking, and rape.

“Four people who are reasonably suspected of being involved in criminal activity were taken for questioning. Following the hearings, the prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) – Central Structure ordered the four persons to be detained for a period of 24 hours,” DIICOT said in a statement .

“We make it clear that during the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence,” it added.

A representative for Andrew Tate said they could not comment on reports that the 36-year-old social media […]