Democrats may have just shot themselves in the foot after they released former President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

As noted by Rogan O’Handley on Twitter, Democrats may have just set a precedent that may require them to publicly release their tax returns as well.

“I’m actually glad SCOTUS ruled Trump had to turn over his tax returns b/c Deep State just created a legal precedent they’re going to severely regret Let’s start seeing *everybody’s* tax returns starting w/McConnell, Pelosi, Schiff, and Cheney Sunlight is the best disinfectant!” Rogan O’Handley tweeted. I’m actually glad SCOTUS ruled Trump had to turn over his tax returns b/c Deep State just created a legal precedent they’re going to severely regret Let’s start seeing *everybody’s* tax returns starting w/McConnell, Pelosi, Schiff, and Cheney Sunlight is the best disinfectant! “Trump’s tax returns are, in truth, terrific. Now, let’s get the Pelosi, Schumer, Biden S Corp, Roberts, Garland, and all the others!” Mark Levin said. Trump’s tax returns are, in truth, terrific. Now, let’s get the Pelosi, Schumer, Biden S Corp, Roberts, Garland, and all the others! pic.twitter.com/yzOkyb2PVr — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 30, 2022 “The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have […]