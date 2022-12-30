Why is Ray Epps the only alleged Maga that Democrats like? The J6 panel protected him, and the DOJ never arrested him. We have a new bombshell concerning the sketchy Mr. Epps. The EPPS transcript is out, and it suggests a setup.
On January 6th, Epps texted his nephew, “I was in the front with a few others. I also orchestrated it.” He was caught on tape orchestrating it.
When Ted Cruz asked the FBI under oath if Ray Epps was a Fed, the agent said, “I can’t answer that question.”
The FBI arrogantly refuses to answer any questions.
The J6 panel schooled Epps so he wouldn’t implicate himself. The whole thing was a setup. �On January 6th, Ray Epps texted his nephew “I was in the front with a few others. I also orchestrated it.” Why did Democrats go after Trump but not him? https://t.co/61X5m7FoET pic.twitter.com/BXcxYPdt8y — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 30, 2022 RayEpps, in his J6 commitee testimony, claimed that he was only trying to protect the police when, on the night of J5, he publicly advocated for people to go into the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/TYAfklw8hu — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 30, 2022 1/3 One of the most outlandish exchanges involve Epps […]
Read the whole story at www.independentsentinel.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.