Why is Ray Epps the only alleged Maga that Democrats like? The J6 panel protected him, and the DOJ never arrested him. We have a new bombshell concerning the sketchy Mr. Epps. The EPPS transcript is out, and it suggests a setup.

On January 6th, Epps texted his nephew, “I was in the front with a few others. I also orchestrated it.” He was caught on tape orchestrating it.

When Ted Cruz asked the FBI under oath if Ray Epps was a Fed, the agent said, “I can’t answer that question.”

The FBI arrogantly refuses to answer any questions.

The J6 panel schooled Epps so he wouldn’t implicate himself. The whole thing was a setup. �On January 6th, Ray Epps texted his nephew “I was in the front with a few others. I also orchestrated it.” Why did Democrats go after Trump but not him? https://t.co/61X5m7FoET pic.twitter.com/BXcxYPdt8y — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 30, 2022 RayEpps, in his J6 commitee testimony, claimed that he was only trying to protect the police when, on the night of J5, he publicly advocated for people to go into the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/TYAfklw8hu — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 30, 2022 1/3 One of the most outlandish exchanges involve Epps […]