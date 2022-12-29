Pavel Antov, a politician, businessman and critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was discovered in a pool of blood outside a hotel in India days after his friend died at that same hotel.
“So far, it seems that Antov accidentally fell from the hotel terrace.” the police chief of the eastern Odisha state, Rajesh Pandit, told Agence France-Presse after Antov’s death on Monday. “He was probably disturbed by the death of his friend and went to the hotel terrace and likely fell to his death from there.”
His friend, Vladimir Bidenov, apparently had a heart attack, possibly caused by binge drinking and drugs, and died two days earlier, Pandit said.
Antov and his friends had been in that region of India since mid-December, the official said.
Before becoming a legislative assembly member for the Vladimir Region, Antov, 65, founded a food processing plant and went on to become the richest Russian civil servant in 2019 with an income of 9.97 billion rubles or $137 million at Wednesday’s exchange rate.
Antov served as a member of the United Russia party, which was once led by Putin and is still supportive of him.In June, he voiced his support for Putin while denying posting an anti-war message […]
Read the whole story at justthenews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.
Odd. Was Hillary in town?