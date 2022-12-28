The World Economic Forum is like ComicCon for authoritarians looking to take over the globe . Though by acknowledging that, or by even acknowledging Klaus Schwab is a real person, authoritarian fanbois (the media, Big Tech, the Democrat Party, Canada , Europe, etc.) call you a conspiracy theorist. Putting the word “Reset” after a word that’s one better than “Good” wasn’t invented by Alex Jones. It’s the literal title of a Klaus Schwab book .
Here is video of real person Klaus Schwab pledging to revolutionize a “global education” curriculum. Unclear is if this is a new video or a resurfaced one working its way around Twitter. But you can clearly see a real person saying real words with his mouth. Klaus Schwab :
“our education initiative… we have Cisco… and practically all the big names… we will revolutionize education…we will retrain the teachers… we will put a new curriculum in place”
… so that we can indoctrinate the children with our ideology at an early age… pic.twitter.com/PPSMIA1d5m
— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 28, 2022 Klaus Schwab, a global lobbyist, unelected to anything, has his hands in “practically all the big” corporations to retrain teachers and put a new global […]
