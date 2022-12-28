The middle-mangers among the powers-that-be appear to be panicking. Some are reversing their past statements. Others are nowhere to be found. None of them are willing to answer hard questions about why they said the Covid-19 “vaccines” were “safe and effective” when it’s becoming increasingly clear every day that they’re neither.

Unfortunately, the people at the top are not panicking, and that should concern us. Did they reach the tipping point of vaccine adoption that they needed in order to move forward with their plans? Do they know that something else is coming that will rejuvenate Pandemic Panic Theater? Is there another Plandemic in the works?

The good news is that we have a window of opportunity in which people are waking up. Some are ready to get the full truth. Others need to be coaxed. But as former vaxx-nannies continue to reverse themselves, we’re seeing panic among those who are near but not at the top. This means we can educate now until the next wave of medical tyranny hits.

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed several articles and videos on the topic. Tune in!

Like Corporate Criminals Shredding Evidence, Former Vaxx-Nannies Are Rewriting Their Histories

Here’s Tucker Carlson discussing Leana Wen’s reversal…

"If the Chinese military unleashed a deadly manufactured flu virus on the world, Joe Biden would blame you for it! And actually, he did!" – @TuckerCarlson Dr. Leana Wen Now Admits ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’ Was a Total Lie pic.twitter.com/8AkB1AJ86a — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) December 25, 2022

Could it be that the vaxx-nannies are getting spooked about information coming out and biting them in their credibility, let alone their pocketbooks? Stories like this one don’t help their cause:

SLOW MOTION GENOCIDE: Excess Mortality up 40% All Around the World Following Release of Covid “Vaccines”

We didn’t get to cover this story but it’s worth noting…

Dr Jay Bhattacharya: “Censorship Actually Killed People”

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

#Pfizer #Moderna #CovidVaccines “COVID Censorship Killed People” People who said that the mRNA Shots Could Cause Myocarditis in Young People were Suppressed. CDC Labeled ANYONE who Disagreed with them as Spreading ‘Misinformation.’ – Dr Jay Bhattacharya pic.twitter.com/8mBUD0fAKI — Asher Press (@AsherPress) December 17, 2022

Russell Brand Calls Out Media Coverup of Myocarditis and Pericarditis

Russell Brand about myocarditis after Covid vaccinations pic.twitter.com/Ww4Gg7kGDn — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) December 25, 2022

Should We Forgive Former Vaxx-Nannies Who Are Coming Around?

Maybe? Maybe not? You decide. Here are a couple of former vaxx-nannies reversing on the topic.

We should all be enraged that we were told lies about the COVID vaccine. Today, I spoke with @RWMaloneMD about both of our decisions to take the vax, our govt’s gaslighting & propaganda campaign, and what happened when Malone tried to alert the FDA & Pelosi to data flaws. THREAD: pic.twitter.com/23WBZfz30e — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 23, 2022

78 Seconds of Respected Doctors Telling Us to Stop Taking the Jabs

BREAKING NEWS: U.S. Doctors warn the world to stop taking the Covid Vaccines, they are toxic, lethal, ineffective and must be stopped. They damage the brain, heart, liver, bone marrow, fetus, causing all sorts of harm in the body. CDC, FDA misinformation causing death and injury. pic.twitter.com/yNyO0xWtMK — Truth Justice ™ (@SpartaJustice) December 24, 2022

Pro-Vaxx Doctor Learns Adverse Reactions to the Jabs Aren’t Rare

Ed Dowd: “And at This Point, the Data Is Overwhelming”

Ed Dowd: "I'm 100% Convicted That the Vaccines Are Killing People" "And at this point, the data is overwhelming," attested the former Blackrock executive portfolio manager. "And what we have now is the greatest cover-up in the history of our nation." pic.twitter.com/0f9oNd16IN — Janebond (@Janebon34813396) December 26, 2022

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: Every Injected mRNA ‘Vaccine’ Will Cause Severe Damage in Our Body and Must Be Forbidden

"Every mRNA 'vaccine' will cause severe damage in our body and must be forbidden" Professor Bhakdi They want to make all vaccines mRNA. They are coming for your children, so they can change what it is and what it means to be human.pic.twitter.com/ZcdJSMsIdw — WOLSNED 🇬🇧 (@wolsned) December 26, 2022

Patrick Ben-David Explains Why He Became Skeptical of the Jabs

Here’s why I never took the vaccine. It was forced.

There was zero debate. (Science is all about debate)

Not enough time to test the vaccine. Typical vaccine development timeline, according to John hopkins is 5-10 years. COVID vaccine was 9 months.

pic.twitter.com/gq0i7wdAbI — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) December 24, 2022

Dr Rohaan Seth and Dr. Ali Ajaz Explain Why Why They Left Medicine Over the Jabs

Here’s the show on other platforms:

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker