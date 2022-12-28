A climate cult company called “Make Sunsets” wants virtue signaling companies to pay it to pollute the skies and dim the sun, cooling planet Earth and causing ocean levels to plummet as the world’s life-giving water is locked up in ice.

The company’s CEO is literally named “Iseman” (Iceman) like some sort of globalist villain out of a Batman movie. He admits in a statement to MIT Technology Review (link below) that his operation is a kind of “cult” and says that it is “morally wrong” to allow full sunlight, warmth, ocean habitats and liquid water to persist on planet Earth at their current levels, pledging to pollute the skies and dim the sun to combat so-called “climate change.”

The way to stop climate change, he insists, is to radically change the climate with a risky, unproven and scientifically ill-conceived global terraforming operation that would affect photosynthesis, food crops, ocean levels, phytoplankton and habitat for aquatic ecosystems around the world.

And it’s all being done in the name of “science” and fighting “climate change.”

Even mainstream science is speaking out against the foolishness of playing God with the atmosphere

This geoengineering operation is readily admitted (and criticized) by MIT Technology Review, an establishment publisher that hardly ever encounters a radical science experiment it doesn’t like. Over the years, the publisher has promoted GMOs, experimental covid vaccines, pesticide poisoning of crops, CRISPR technology and genetic engineering, yet planetary-scale geoengineering schemes are apparently a bridge too far. Author James Temple’s article criticizes the climate-altering effort as “wildly premature” and warns that a rogue actor pursuing such experiments could “set back the scientific field,” perhaps similarly to the way the global mRNA vaccine push has caused public trust of pharmaceutical giants and health authorities to plummet. From the article:

The company’s behavior plays into long-held fears that a “rogue” actor with no particular knowledge of atmospheric science or the implications of the technology could unilaterally choose to geoengineer the climate, without any kind of consensus around whether it’s okay to do so—or what the appropriate global average temperature should be. That’s because it’s relatively cheap and technically simple to do, at least in a crude way.

David Victor, a political scientist at the University of California, San Diego, warned of such a scenario more than a decade ago. A “Greenfinger, self-appointed protector of the planet … could force a lot of geoengineering on his own,” he said, invoking the Goldfinger character from a 1964 James Bond movie, best remembered for murdering a woman by painting her gold.

Block the sun, freeze ocean water and collapse photosynthesis… what could possibly go wrong?

Indeed, the Bond reference seems appropriate, given that the CEO of Make Sunsets apparently wants to plunge Earth’s temperatures and cause global freezing of liquid water … and his name is literally “Iseman” (Iceman). Like all climate cultists, his actions show that he despises sunlight, liquid water, ocean habitat, warmth, lush rainforests and carbon dioxide, an essential nutrient for food crops and plant life across the planet.

What climate cultists want to achieve is true “gloom and doom.” They wish to dim the sun and plunge Earth into a darker future. They want to suppress photosynthesis which would cause global food crop failures and subsequent famine. They want ocean water locked up in ice, causing ocean levels to fall, destroying marine habitat for ocean creatures like whales, dolphins and coral reefs. Almost without exception, climate cultists are anti-Earth, anti-life, anti-agriculture and anti-science. And they somehow think their pollution of the skies is a positive thing for the planet.

In 1815, Mount Tambora exploded, ejecting 31 cubic miles of ash into the stratosphere, according to NOAA. This led to the “year without a summer” across North America, Europe and parts of Asia. An estimated 100,000 people died from famine, and food crops failed around the world. From the NOAA:

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

The volcanic winter also caused crop failures , food shortages, and flooding for most of North America, Western Europe, and parts of Asia. According to historical climatological sources , the death toll of the 1815 event was 11,000 from pyroclastic flows and more than 100,000 from the resulting food shortages over the following decade.

MIT Technology Review characterizes this cataclysmic event as “natural” but doesn’t add the appropriate qualified, “disaster.” Make Sunsets is trying to recreate this natural disaster and cause what is essentially a man-made global cataclysm with effects similar to those of a very large volcanic eruption.

Fifty years of failed climate predictions

Another problem with all this is that the planet isn’t actually warming as we were told it would. Temperature data have been routinely altered and cherry picked by climate cultists. The oceans haven’t risen much at all, and the claim that carbon dioxide was a dangerous pollutant turned out to be pure hogwash. An astonishing 50 years of failed apocalypse predictions demonstrate that the climate lunatics are living in their own delusional fantasy land of fake science and false narratives. Sadly, they believe their own lies so completely that they feel justified in pursuing radical, dangerous experiments to alter Earth’s atmosphere in order to block the sun and unleash global freezing and crop failures.

In a 1969 New York Times article, depopulation pusher Dr. Paul Ehrlick claimed that by 1989, “everybody will disappear in a cloud of blue steam” if population growth wasn’t slowed.

The greatly feared “blue steam” never materialized.

Throughout the 1970s and 80s, the corporate media repeatedly warned of “global cooling” and “a new ice age” fast arriving. Yet here we are, nearly 50 years later, when climate cultists are trying to cause a new ice age.

From The Guardian, January 29, 1974:

In 1989, the Associated Press breathlessly reported that entire nations would be inundated with ocean water by the year 2000 due to rapidly rising oceans.

Those nations are still standing. With beaches and all.

In March of 2000, The Independent claimed that global warming would accelerate so rapidly that snow would be a thing of the past. “Children just aren’t going to know what snow is.” Tell that to the people in the USA who just endured a truly epic snow storm over the Christmas weekend.

The examples go on and on, from all the usual suspects: NYT, The Guardian, Associated Press and many others. And then there are the personalities: Al Gore warning that the entire North polar ice cap would be melted by 2013, for example.

The polar ice cap is still there.

Prepper Meds – Protect yourself now AND if the crap hits the fan with these amazing products for your home:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Beat supply chain issues and future pharmaceutical tyranny with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Be ready to help yourself and your family with the World’s Best Med Kit – Protect yourself now AND if the crap hits the fan with these amazing products for your home:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Beat supply chain issues and future pharmaceutical tyranny with✔️ Be ready to help yourself and your family with the

Prince Charles chimed in, of course, saying in 2009 that we had only “96 months” to save the world from climate change. That was over 12 years ago. The Earth hasn’t been destroyed, but the queen is dead.

Only a few years ago, any mention of “geoengineering” was derided as a conspiracy theory

Until recently, anyone mentioning “geoengineering” or global dimming operations was ridiculed as a conspiracy theorist, even though government officials (and numerous patents) openly referred to such operations to achieve weather control.

Carbon sequestration — the process of pulling CO2 out of the atmosphere and locking it away — is another form of terraforming, the process of altering a planet’s climate to make it inhospitable to its current ecosystem, often in preparation for some other life forms to occupy the planet.

Carbon sequestration is a type of terraforming, and it targets the photosynthesis process by which all green plants produce energy. The three inputs of photosynthesis are sunlight, water and carbon dioxide. Climate cultists are now at war with 2 out of 3 on that list. They’ve declared carbon dioxide a pollutant and are trying to block the sun.

Prepper Organics, $50 off with promo code “survive2030“. Don’t eat crickets when food shortages really start hitting in America. Eat organic, freeze-dried, sous vide chicken that you can store for a decade or two if necessary. FLASH SALE happening now at, $50 off with promo code ““.

As I state in my podcast today, the climate cult is actually a suicide cult. Should they achieve their nefarious aims for planet Earth, no large scale food crops would grow and ocean ecosystems would collapse. Earth would be plunged into a cold, frozen Dark Age from solar dimming, and modern civilization would collapse into ruin. Is this what climate cultists want? It seems so, given their incessant dismantling of the energy infrastructure that keeps modern civilization functioning.

Listen to today’s Situation Update podcast for full coverage of this topic and several others:

Startup called “Make Sunsets” has begun geoengineering / terraforming on Earth

Virtue signaling corporations pay the company to POLLUTE the skies and earn “cooling credits”

Company releases sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere to block the sun

It was all called a “conspiracy theory” by the media but is now ADMITTED

CEO admits he’s running a “cult” rooted in climate change nonsense

Like a comic book villain, the CEO’s name is “Iseman” (Iceman)

Goal is to lower temperatures and push Earth into new ICE AGE

Climate cultists despise liquid water, warmth, sunlight, green plants, rainfall and oceans

They demand frozen ice, dead rainforests, darkness, coldness and destruction of marine habitats

Global DIMMING of the sun is the goal, MIT admits it’s modeled after a catastrophic volcanic eruption

Mt. Tambora erupted in 1815, caused worldwide famine and crop failures, a “year without summer”

Roomba robots take pictures of homeowners on toilets, then share with people in other countries

10 wild predictions from Russia’s Medvedev about USA civil war, EU collapse and BRICS nations

Oblivious mainstream people don’t even know what archaeology is

Brighteon: Brighteon.com/7259c6de-19ff-49af-8145-2fd66c5f61f2

Rumble: Rumble.com/v22khey-situation-update-122722-climate-insanity-geoengineering-scheme-launched-to-.html

Bitchute: Bitchute.com/video/PufKgwbZO0II/

Banned.Video: Banned.video/watch?id=63aac9329d512a03f0b98bac

iTunes podcast: Healthrangerreport.com/situation-update-dec-27-2022-climate-insanity-geoengineering-scheme-launched-to-dim-the-sun-pollute-the-skies-and-freeze-earths-oceans

Discover more interviews and podcasts each day at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HRreport

Follow me on:

Brighteon.social: Brighteon.social/@HealthRanger (my breaking news gets posted here first)

Telegram: t.me/RealHealthRanger



Substack: HealthRanger.substack.com

Banned.video: Banned.video/channel/mike-adams

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@healthranger

Twitter: @MikeAdamsHR

Gettr: GETTR.com/user/healthranger

Parler: Parler.com/user/HealthRanger

Rumble: Rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

BitChute: Bitchute.com/channel/9EB8glubb0Ns/

Clouthub: app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/naturalnews/posts

Join the free NaturalNews.com email newsletter to stay alerted about breaking news each day.

Download my current audio books — including Ghost World, Survival Nutrition, The Global Reset Survival Guide and The Contagious Mind — at:

https://Audiobooks.NaturalNews.com/

Download my new audio book, “Resilient Prepping” at ResilientPrepping.com – it teaches you how to survive the total collapse of civilization and the loss of both the power grid and combustion engines.

About the Author

Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at the links below.

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.

The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.

Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

Find more science, news, commentary and inventions from the Health Ranger at:

Brighteon.com:

Brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

Brighteon.com/channel/hrreport Diaspora: (uncensored social network)

Share.NaturalNews.com

Share.NaturalNews.com GAB:

GAB.com/healthranger

GAB.com/healthranger Podcasts:

HealthRangerReport.com

HealthRangerReport.com Online store:

HealthRangerStore.com

HealthRangerStore.com #1 Bestselling Science Book Food Forensics:

FoodForensics.com

FoodForensics.com iTunes:

itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791

itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791 SoundCloud:

Soundcloud.com/healthranger

Soundcloud.com/healthranger Health Ranger’s science lab

CWClabs.com

CWClabs.com Health Ranger bio

HealthRanger.com

TruthWiki.org

HealthRanger.com TruthWiki.org Search engine:

Webseed.com

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker