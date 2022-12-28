Nancy Pelosi hates President Trump because he crushed her in every way. Now the old corrupt America-destroying Rep. from San Francisco is dropping her last corrupt action on the country and against President Trump.
Nancy Pelosi was for one group of people during her corrupt reign as Speaker of the House. The bumbling evil woman was all-in for her family and to hell with the rest.
Her family made millions in the markets based on insider information she gave to them. Her husband Paul made millions while she was Speaker. Investors began following him because he never picked a loser in the markets. Paul Pelosi Exercised $1 Million to $5 Million Alphabet Stock Call Options Before Lawmakers Introduced Congressional Stock Trading Ban TRENDING: BREAKING: Maricopa County and Katie Hobbs Seek MORE THAN $500,000 For Hillary Attorney Marc Elias in Sanctions for Kari Lake and Her Lawyers
When Paul was unable to go with her on a recent trip to Taiwan she brought her son. She had him join in a secret ‘off the record’ meeting in Taiwan. IT WAS A BUSINESS TRIP: Paul Pelosi, Jr.’s Asian Stock Climbs 30% THIS WEEK After He Tags Along with Mother Nancy Pelosi on […]
