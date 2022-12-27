An FEC filing claims that former Vice President Mike Pence is running for President in 2024, though his spokesman denies the filing has anything to do with Pence.

Pence may have signified his intention to challenge his old boss, 45th President Donald Trump, for the Republican nomination to be the next President of the United States in 2024, though it seems unlikely as his team reacts with confusion to an FEC filing that surfaced today.

According to that filing, Pence or someone posing as him filed to run for President in 2024 on the evening of December 26. Quickly going viral, a spokesperson for the Pence family denied that he is actually running or that he or his team is responsible for the FEC filing. Pence spox says the former VP “did not file to run for President today.” (Amid this new FEC filing) https://t.co/uzuDZL195y https://t.co/bPJtwPICPo — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 26, 2022 Pence previously told the public that he would consult with his family before making a decision about 2024, and intimated that a decision would be made after Christmas.

Having headlined fundraisers for important conservative groups in key battleground states, many have speculated that Pence would announce his candidacy sometime […]