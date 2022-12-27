The parents of a 14-year-old girl filed a lawsuit against Duke University Hospital on Dec. 12 for allegedly refusing to activate their daughter’s profile on its organ donor waitlist because her vaccination status was not up-to-date.
Christine “Chrissy” Hicks alleged the hospital waited until her teen daughter, Yulia Hicks, was in stage 5 kidney failure to inform the family she would remain inactive on the list unless she received the COVID-19 vaccine , according to the suit.
The hospital “knew or should have known” the family’s Catholic faith prevented Yulia from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine before it began treating her for kidney failure caused by Senior Løken Syndrome, according to the complaint. Duke University Hospital purportedly accepted thousands of dollars from the Hicks’ insurance company to treat Yulia before allegedly using her vaccination status to deny Yulia the necessary lifesaving care.
Duke medical professionals diagnosed Yulia with Senior Løken Syndrome when she was 11 years old, according to the complaint. Senior Løken Syndrome is a rare disorder that leads to end-stage renal disease (ESRD) requiring a kidney transplant, the document continued. After receiving treatment for two years and completing all applicable governmental requirements to be active on the transplant list, […]
